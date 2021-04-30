Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Down 74.8% in April

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the March 31st total of 11,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSAQ. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,096. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

