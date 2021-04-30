Head-To-Head Survey: Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) versus Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 3 0 2.43 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus target price of $10.04, indicating a potential upside of 65.61%. Fury Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 87.50%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Fortuna Silver Mines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Fury Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 4.36 $23.80 million $0.17 35.65 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.00

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05% Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75%

Volatility & Risk

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Fury Gold Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.