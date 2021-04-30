Head-To-Head Contrast: Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) vs. Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Heartland BancCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.84 $19.55 billion $4.38 10.56 Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 3.09 $13.20 million $6.45 14.26

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland BancCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26% Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Heartland BancCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 9 14 0 2.61 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.49%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.48%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Heartland BancCorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M. McComb in May 1988 and is headquartered in Gahanna, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.