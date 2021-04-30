Head to Head Comparison: Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advantest and Netlist, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 0 1 2 0 2.67 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Netlist has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.19%. Given Netlist’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Netlist is more favorable than Advantest.

Risk and Volatility

Advantest has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 18.15% 22.22% 14.56% Netlist -16.13% N/A -30.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantest and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.54 billion 7.29 $492.49 million $2.47 38.68 Netlist $26.10 million 18.01 -$12.45 million ($0.08) -27.25

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Netlist shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advantest beats Netlist on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells solid state drive (SSD), NAND flash, DRAM products, and other component products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

