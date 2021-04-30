Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $356.09 million-$391.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered Hawaiian from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.57.

HA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

