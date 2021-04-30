Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,724 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,664 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,193,566 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $638,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,262,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 514,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,775,190 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 138,317 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,482,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $89,255,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on COG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $17.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.86. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

