Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.37.

Shares of WIX opened at $324.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $282.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.