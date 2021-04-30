Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LEG opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

