Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 726.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AGR opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

