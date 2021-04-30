Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 159.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,299,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,980,586. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $211.12 and a one year high of $342.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

