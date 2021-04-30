Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 1,404.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $7,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $704,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 51.8% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $2,851,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,117. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.62. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.