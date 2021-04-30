Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 84.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,209 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NICE were worth $27,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after acquiring an additional 875,562 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in NICE by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,347,000 after acquiring an additional 582,453 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NICE by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,717,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $242.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $160.73 and a 12-month high of $288.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

