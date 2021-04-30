Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 166,240 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1,130.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.14% of Amdocs worth $12,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 14.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 304,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after acquiring an additional 92,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $54.68 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.49.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

