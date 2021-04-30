Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HDIUF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of HDIUF remained flat at $$28.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.3207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

