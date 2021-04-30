Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €172.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HNR1. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €163.61 ($192.48).

FRA HNR1 opened at €153.70 ($180.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €154.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of €140.81. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

