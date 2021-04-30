Hanmi Financial Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59.

HAFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a market cap of $627.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

