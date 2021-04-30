Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $626.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

