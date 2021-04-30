GWM Advisors LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,613 shares of company stock valued at $21,656,282 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TER opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.71. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.