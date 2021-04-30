GWM Advisors LLC Sells 2,489 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Square by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Square by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock worth $303,037,009. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $247.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.72. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.