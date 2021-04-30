GWM Advisors LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,614.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $314.21 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $166.34 and a 12 month high of $316.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.63.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

