GWM Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $1,954,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,140,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $1,249,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock valued at $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.11. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

