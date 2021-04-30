GWM Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $356.70 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.19 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.64 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.73.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.37.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,454,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

