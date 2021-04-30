GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,618,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

