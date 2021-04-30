GWM Advisors LLC Buys 9,325 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.53. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.21 and a twelve month high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

