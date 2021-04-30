Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Gulfport Energy stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $7.72 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06.

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $244.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.16 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 410.97%.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

