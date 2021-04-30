Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $3,559,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 7.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $107.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.50. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.27. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -274.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,962 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.11.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.