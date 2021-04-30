Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 264.3% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

GFED traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.89% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFED. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

