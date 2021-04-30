Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRPN. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.58. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.81 million. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.