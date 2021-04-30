Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.14 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $165.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total transaction of $1,157,625.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

