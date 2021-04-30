Griffin Securities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) – Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDNS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $133.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $75.27 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.69 and a 200-day moving average of $129.20.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Insiders have sold 440,124 shares of company stock valued at $60,808,229 over the last ninety days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after purchasing an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100,642 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

