Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of GEBRF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.42.
About Greenbriar Capital
Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.