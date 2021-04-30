Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GEBRF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27. Greenbriar Capital has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $3.42.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, management, and sale of various real estate properties and renewable energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also developing 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico and 80 megawatts wind generation project in Utah.

