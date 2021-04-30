Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.19. 5,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,209. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 186.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

