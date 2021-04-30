Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Earnings Results

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 319,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

