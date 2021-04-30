Granite Construction (GVA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $948.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Granite Construction to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Shares of GVA opened at $38.93 on Friday. Granite Construction has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.