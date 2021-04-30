Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 406,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,104,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,705.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $1,024,754.00.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $250.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.25. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTE. CIBC upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

