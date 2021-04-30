Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Gmt Capital Corp Sells 108,000 Shares

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $74,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,881,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,208,448.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 406,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $243,600.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 29,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $17,523.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 221,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $130,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 520,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $359,283.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,052,600 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $694,716.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 238,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total transaction of $164,220.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 880,300 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $889,103.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 1,249,700 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $1,024,754.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 2,359,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,155,965. The stock has a market cap of $244.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.23.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.72% and a negative net margin of 233.60%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,665,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,372 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,323,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 648,491 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 737,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 163,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTE. CIBC raised Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $0.60 to $1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.96.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

