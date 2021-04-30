Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,155 ($15.09). Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GFTU. Shore Capital upped their target price on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,201 ($15.69) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 916.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98).

In other news, insider David Arnold purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

