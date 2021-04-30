Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. Graco posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Graco by 147.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $70.20. Graco has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

