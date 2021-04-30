GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $6.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.28.

GPRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

GPRO stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,334. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.69 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. In the last three months, insiders sold 611,453 shares of company stock worth $6,335,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,510 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $3,698,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 4th quarter valued at $2,608,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter valued at $3,291,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

