GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GDRX. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.80.

GDRX traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.75. 5,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,034. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.21.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 14,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $586,306.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,141,523 shares in the company, valued at $125,692,335.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,945,116 shares of company stock worth $70,965,548.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,662 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,692,000. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,800,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

