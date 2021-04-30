Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 241,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,345,617. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.58. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

