Good Life Advisors LLC Has $6.11 Million Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Shares of GNMA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.28. 16,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,960. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $52.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72.

