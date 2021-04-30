Good Life Advisors LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.55. The company had a trading volume of 349,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,078. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

