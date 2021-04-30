Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.09. 2,230,478 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

