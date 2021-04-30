Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 389.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,786,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 58.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $148.31. 49,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,145. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.29.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

