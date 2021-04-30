Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.56. 118,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,387,317. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

