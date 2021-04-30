Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Gold Resource has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Gold Resource stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 636,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GORO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $47,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,694.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,900 shares of company stock worth $153,293 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

