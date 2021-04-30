Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 26.5% against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $25,926.15 and $1,406.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00027852 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $387.00 or 0.00706569 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.24 or 1.00387067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

