Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $267.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Globant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $226.89.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,693. Globant has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.77. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $232.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.05 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $916,096,000 after purchasing an additional 530,672 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Globant by 460.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Globant by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Globant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.