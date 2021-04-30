Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138,547 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $42,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $219.24 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.